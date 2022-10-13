Oct 13, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 13, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hideki Tomita
dip Corporation - Representative Director, President, & CEO
* Masatsugu Shidachi
dip Corporation - Representative Director, COO, CIO, & Head of Service Development Group
=====================
Hideki Tomita - dip Corporation - Representative Director, President, & CEO
Thank you very much for your participation amid your busy time. Fiscal year ending February 2023 Q2 results, we'd like to share.
Reaching to number one -- no, the number one is the slogan or the theme we are aiming to achieve during the current fiscal year. Ever since we started this business, Townwork has been always the number-one player in this market, and we've been always trying to catch up with and exceed Townwork.
And 23.3%, the market share -- our market share has been continuously growing. Last year, it was 21.4%, but now, this year, we should be achieving 23.7%. We have already achieved 23.7% in February this year.
Q2 2023 dip Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 13, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...