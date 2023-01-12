Q3 2023 dip Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 12, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hideki Tomita

dip Corporation - Representative Director, President & CEO

* Masatsugu Shidachi

dip Corporation - Representative Director & COO



=====================

Hideki Tomita - dip Corporation - Representative Director, President & CEO



Happy New Year, everyone. Thank you very much for your support as always. Now let's start the financial results briefing session for the fiscal -- Q3 for the fiscal year ending February 2023. This year, we are aiming to be the number one in the part-timers' advertising market. Townwork has been always the gigantic player in this market, but we'd like to exceed this top player. Last year, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of our product, Baitoru. Since we established this product -- this platform, we've been always wanting to be the number one.



The market situation and talking about our performance, first of all, the market still yet to recover to the pre-COVID-19 level. The job