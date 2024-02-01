Feb 01, 2024 / 07:45AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 01, 2024 / 07:45AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yee Huang
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Spokesman
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Realtek 2023 fourth quarter earnings call. This call is chaired by Realtek's spokesperson, Yee Huang. The presentation will be available on the company website before 6:00 PM today. At the beginning, our spokesperson will report our fourth quarter and 2023 full year results, and of management's remark. After that, we will have a Q&A session.
(Operator Instructions) During the call, you can browse through the pages of the presentation any time. Now the version of what is presented in this call contain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results forecasted or implied in such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Now I'll pass this call to our spokesperson, Yee Huang.
Q4 2023 Realtek Semiconductor Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 01, 2024 / 07:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...