Q1 2023 Advantech Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 03, 2023

May 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Grace Liao

Advantech Co., Ltd. - IR

Eric Chen

Advantech Co., Ltd. - CEO & President

Linda Tsai

Advantech Co., Ltd. - President, Industrial IoT



Conference Call Participants

Derrick Yang

Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Derrick Yang - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Advantech's first-quarter 2023 earnings call. My name is Derrick Yang, the tech analyst at Morgan Stanley. It's our honor to have the top management from Advantech here joining us to discuss their first-quarter 2023 results and also to share their views and the outlook.



And today we have three speakers on the line. The first one is Eric Chen, CEO and President of General Management; second one is Linda Tsai, President of Industrial IoT group; last but not least, Grace Liao, Manager of Investor Relations. So