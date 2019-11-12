Nov 12, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings results by Netmarble.



This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operators Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2019 third quarter earnings results by Netmarble.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am [B. T. Kim] from Netmarble IR team. I'd like to, first of all, thank investors and analysts for listening in on Netmarble's 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call despite your busy schedules.



Joining this call we have CEO, Young-Sig Kwon; CBO, Young-Hoon Paek; CGO, Seungwon Lee; CSO, Chang-Hwan Seol; CFO Gi-Wook Do; and Head of Investment, ChanSeok Choi.



We will first deliver our third quarter earnings presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. Please note that the contents of today's presentation