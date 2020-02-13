Feb 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Good afternoon. This is [B.T. Kim] from Netmarble IR team. I would like to wholeheartedly thank the investors and analysts for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend Q4 earnings release session of Netmarble. We have here with us, CEO, Young-Sig Kwon; CGO, Seungwon Lee; CBO, Young-Hoon Paek; CFO Gi-Wook Do; and Head of Investment and Strategy, ChanSeok Choi to address your questions after the presentation.



With that, we will hear the presentation from the Head of Investment and Strategy, ChanSeok Choi.



ChanSeok Choi - Netmarble Corporation - Head of Investment & MD



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I will now give you the summary of Q4 results. Please refer to Page 3. Revenue in Q4 increased 13.3% Y-o-Y and decreased 11.0% Q-on-Q at KRW 551.8 billion. EBITDA increased 25.8% Y-o-Y and decreased 34.1% Q-on-Q at KRW 78.4 billion. Operating profit