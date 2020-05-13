May 13, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is [B. T. Kim] from Netmarble's IR team. My sincere gratitude goes to the investors and analysts for taking time out to attend the Q1 earnings session of Netmarble. We have CEO, Young-Sig Kwon; CEO, Seungwon Lee; CBO, Young-Hoon Paek; CFO, Gi-Wook Do; and the Head of Investment Strategy, Mr. ChanSeok Choi, with us today. After the results presentation, they will be addressing your questions. Please note that the contents presented today have yet to undergo a review by an independent auditor and therefore, could be subject to future changes.



Now the Head of Investment Strategy, Mr. Choi, will present the results.



ChanSeok Choi - Netmarble Corporation - Head of Investment & MD



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I will give you the overall Q1 results. Please refer to Page 3. Revenue in Q1 increased 11.6% Y-o-Y and decreased 4.0% Q-o-Q, at KRW 532.9 billion. EBITDA decreased 19.7% Y-o-Y and 38.9% Q-o-Q at KRW 48.4 billion. OP decreased 39.8% Y-o-Y and 60.1% Q-o-Q at KRW 20.4 billion. The Q1