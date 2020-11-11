Q3 2020 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is [Kim Minjae] from Netmarble's IR team. I thank investors and analysts for attending the Q3 earnings release session of Netmarble, despite your busy schedules.



Here with us is CEOs, Young-Sig Kwon and Seungwon Lee; CBO, Young-Hoon Paek; CFO, Gi-Wook Do; and Head of Investments and Strategy, ChanSeok Choi. They will address your questions after the results presentation.



Please note that the contents presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and therefore could be subject to future changes.



With that, Mr. ChanSeok Choi will deliver the results presentation.



ChanSeok Choi - Netmarble Corporation - Head of Investment & MD



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I will present the overall Q3 results first. Please refer to Page 3. The revenue in Q3 increased 3.6% Y-o-Y and decreased 6.3% Q-on-Q, at KRW 642.3 billion. EBITDA decreased 3.8% Y-o-Y and increased 4.5% Q-o-Q, at KRW 114.4 billion. Operating profit increased 3.6% Y-o-Y and 7.0% Q-o-Q, at KRW 87