Q1 2021 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Nicky Kim - Netmarble Corporation - IR Team Executive



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is Nicky Kim from Netmarble's IR team. I sincerely thank the shareholders and analysts for participating in Q1 earnings session of Netmarble.



Today, here with us are CEO, Young-Sig Kwon; and Seungwon Lee; CBO, Young-Hoon Paek; and CFO, Gi-Wook Do. They will be addressing your questions after the results presentation. Please note that the contents presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



With that, CFO, Gi-Wook Do, will give the presentation.



Gi-Wook Do - Netmarble Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I will first give you our overall first quarter results. Revenue in the third quarter increased 7.0% Y-o-Y and decreased 8.6% Q-o-Q at KRW 570.4 billion. EBITDA increased 65.9% Y-o-Y and decreased 28.0% at KRW 80.3 billion. Operating profit increased 165.7% Y-o-Y and decreased 34.3% Q-o-Q at KRW 54.2 billion. New title launch effect was partly reflected and