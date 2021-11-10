Q3 2021 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Nicky Kim - Netmarble Corporation - IR Team Executive



(Interpreted)



Good afternoon. This is Nicky Kim from Netmarble IR team. I deeply thank the investors and analysts for taking time out of their busy schedules and attending our Q3 Earnings Session.



Here with us are CEOs, Young-Sig Kwon, and Seungwon Lee; and CFO, Gi-Wook Do. They will address your questions after the results presentation. Please note that the contents presented today have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



Now CFO Do will brief you the results.



Gi-Wook Do - Netmarble Corporation - CFO



(Interpreted)



Good afternoon. This is Gi-Wook Do in charge of finance and strategy. I will give you the overall results for Q3. Please refer to Page 3.



Q3 revenue decreased 5.5% Y-o-Y. But with full reflection of Ni no Kuni, that was introduced in June, and with the launch effect of MARVEL Future Revolution, that was released on August 25, recorded a 5.2% increase Q-o-Q at KRW 607.0