Q4 2022 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this Conference Call, and now we will begin the Conference Call for the Fiscal Year 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results by Netmarble. (Operator Instructions)



Now, we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter earnings results by Netmarble.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Good morning. I am (inaudible) of Netmarble's IR team. I would like to sincerely thank investors and analysts for joining Netmarble's 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings release conference call despite your busy schedules.



Today, we have CEO, Young Sig Kwon; CEO, Gi Uk Do; President of Global Headquarter, Seungwon Lee, and other members here to answer your questions after the earnings release presentation. Please note that contents we will be presenting to you have been prepared before the completion of the external audit. Thus, some contents may change subject to the audit outcome.



And now, CEO, Gi Uk Do, will deliver the earnings release