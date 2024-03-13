Half Year 2024 Wam Global Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Catriona Burns - WAM Global Limited - Lead Portfolio Manager



Good morning, and welcome to WAM Global Interim Results Webinar. I am Catriona Burns, And I'm the Lead Portfolio Manager for WAM Global; this is your company. And we're pleased to provide you with an update on the portfolio. With me here in New York is Chairman and CIO, Geoff Wilson; Nick Healy, Portfolio Manager; and Senior Investment Analyst, William Liu. We're excited to give you an update on the portfolio. We're really pleased with the performance in the first eight months of the year. It's excited to report we have 5.6 years dividend coverage in the profit reserve and equating to an annualized yield on the interim dividend of 5.3% to 7.6% at grossed-up.



In terms of the agenda for the call, I'll begin by giving a bit of an update on the portfolio and on markets and what we're seeing around the world I hand over to Geoff for some thoughts and then turn to Nick and will and the three of us will discuss some of the thematics that the portfolio is exposed to and some of the [stocks] in terms of our disclaimer up on the screen. What we