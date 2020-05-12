Q1 2020 PearlAbyss Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

(foreign language) Good morning and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call, and now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 first quarter earnings results by Pearl Abyss. (Operator Instructions) Now we should commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2020 first quarter earnings results by Pearl Abyss.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Greetings. I am [Dong Jin Gyu], head of the finance team at Pearl Abyss. First of all, I express my deepest gratitude to the analysts and investors in and out of Korea for taking part in the 2020 Q1 Pearl Abyss Earnings Presentation despite your busy schedules.



Before elaborating on today's business results, I would like to ask you for your understanding regarding the following. The financial and business results contained in today's earnings release have been prepared for the convenience of investors and is subject to change depending on the final closing of our books. In addition, the accuracy and completeness of the financial and business results in the