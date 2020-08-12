Q2 2020 PearlAbyss Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Earnings resulted (sic) [results] by Pearl Abyss. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2020 second quarter earnings resulted (sic) results by Pearl Abyss.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Greetings. I am [Dong Jin Gyu], Head of the Finance team at Pearl Abyss. First of all, I express my deepest gratitude to the analysts and investors in and out of Korea for taking part in the 2020 Q2 Pearl Abyss earnings presentation despite your busy schedule.



Before elaborating on today's business results, I would like to ask for your understanding regarding the following: the financial and business results contained in today's earnings release have been prepared for the convenience of investors and is subject to change depending on the final