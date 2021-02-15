Q4 2020 PearlAbyss Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we'll begin the conference of the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter earning results by Pearl Abyss. (Operator Instructions) Now we shall commence the presentation on the fiscal year 2020 fourth quarter on results by Pearl Abyss.



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted] Greetings. I am [Jong Jin Gyu], Pearl Abyss team leader. First of all, I express my deepest gratitude to the analysts and investors in and out of Korea for taking part in the 2020 Q4 Pearl Abyss earnings presentation despite your busy schedules.



Before elaborating on today's business results, I would like to ask for your understanding regarding the following. The financial and business results contained in today's earnings release have been prepared for the convenience of investors and is subject to change depending on the final closing of our books. In addition, the accuracy and completeness of the financial and business results in the earnings results material are