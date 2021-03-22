Q4 2020 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome, everyone, to Cathay Financial Holding Company's Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) And now I would like to introduce Ms. Sophia Cheng, the CIO of Cathay Financial Holding Company. And Ms. Cheng, please begin.



Sophia Cheng - Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd. - CIO & Senior EVP



Thank you. Good afternoon. I'm commenting to investors in Europe. Welcome to Cathay Financial Holdings' 2020 Analyst Meeting. Today, we will give you update on last year's full year results. My name is Sophia Cheng, the Chief Investment Officer for Cathay Financial Holdings. Today, I will host the conference call, and thank you so much for joining us today.



In the beginning, I would like to introduce our senior managers who are with us today. We have Mr. Daniel Teng, Senior EVP of Cathay Financial Holdings; Ms. Grace Chen, Chief Financial Officer for Cathay Financial Holdings; Mr. Abel Lin, Managing Senior EVP of Cathay Life; Ms. Joyce Tsai, Senior EVP of Cathay United Bank; and Ms. Grace Hong, EVP of Cathay Life.



For today's