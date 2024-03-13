Mar 13, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Marcos LÃ³pez GarcÃa - Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil - S.A. - Capital Markets Director
Good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex's results for 2023. I am Marcos LÃ³pez, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex's CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras. Also with us is our CFO, Ignacio FernÃ¡ndez. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, starting with the questions on the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform. Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read. Please, Oscar.
Oscar Garcia Maceiras - Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil - S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to our 2023 results presentation. It is my pleasure to join you today.
In 2023, Inditex saw a very robust operating performance driven very much by the creativity of our teams and the strong execution of our fully integrated business model. We have experienced very satisfactory sales growth
