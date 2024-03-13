Mar 13, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Thomas Oetterli - Rieter Holding AG - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning, also warm welcome from my side. Before I begin the presentation, let me draw your attention to the picture on the cover page. Here, you see the new air jet spinning machine J 70. This is our latest weapon in the fight to stand out from the competition and to further expand our market leadership.



First, let me start by briefly giving you an overview of what happened in 2023. We started the year with a large order backlog and our key focus was to deliver this backlog on time and cost. However, our supply chain readiness was not yet at the requested level. We still had missing material from some key suppliers. In February 2023, the earthquake in Turkey was not only a tragedy for the people and customers there, but also for our business.



The textile exhibition ITMA in Milan in June 2023 was a resounding success for it. The reservation lease for all new machines were fully booked within only a few days. At the beginning of July 2023 we have successfully closed the sale of land in Winterthur. And also