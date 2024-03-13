Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Mersen's 2023 sales presented by Mr. Luc Themelin, who's the CEO; and Thomas Baumgartner, who's the CFO.
This conference is recorded. (Operator Instructions) Without further ado, over to Mr. Luc Themelin.
Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO
Hello, everyone, and a happy New Year. We're very pleased to welcome you to Mersen's 2023 results. A few words to introduce you to another yet record-breaking year.
We set a new annual sales record at EUR1,211,000,000. Thanks to this good performance which confirms our strategy, we're forecasting operating margin of approximately 11.3% for the year, which is higher than previously announced. We're, therefore, perfectly in line with our 2027 roadmap.
So we've set a sales record in 2023 despite unfavorable currency and scope effects. The most significant impact is, obviously, the conversion into euros of the Chinese RMB and the US dollar, which has negatively impacted our sales approximately EUR40 million for the full year.
To a lesser degree, we've also had a
Full Year 2023 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...