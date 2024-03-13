Full Year 2023 Mersen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Luc Themelin - Mersen SA - CEO



Hello, everyone, and a happy New Year. We're very pleased to welcome you to Mersen's 2023 results. A few words to introduce you to another yet record-breaking year.



We set a new annual sales record at EUR1,211,000,000. Thanks to this good performance which confirms our strategy, we're forecasting operating margin of approximately 11.3% for the year, which is higher than previously announced. We're, therefore, perfectly in line with our 2027 roadmap.



So we've set a sales record in 2023 despite unfavorable currency and scope effects. The most significant impact is, obviously, the conversion into euros of the Chinese RMB and the US dollar, which has negatively impacted our sales approximately EUR40 million for the full year.



To a lesser degree, we've also had a