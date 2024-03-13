Full Year 2023 Hochschild Mining PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Eduardo Landin - Hochschild Mining PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation of 2023 results. I will do a brief introduction to the results and then I will pass the presentation to Eduardo Noriega. He will go through the financials and then I will go back to present an update on the strategy of the company and finally we will see some conclusions.



So going to the first, we feel very proud of a year of delivery. First of all I have to say that we have very strong performance on ESG, that I will tell you later. In terms of results, we have $694 million on revenues, EBITDA of $274 million, EPS $0.02, and an all-in sustaining cash cost of $1,454 better than the guidance in terms of -- I mean we did the guidance in terms of cost and also we were very close to the high end of the guidance that we present in the middle of the year.



We have to remember that it was a tough year because we supposed to get the environmental permit for Inmaculada on January 1 and that was the budget done based on that assumption and we finally got it in August. So