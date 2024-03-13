Q4 2023 AGFA Gevaert NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

I will now hand over the call to your host, Pascal JuÃ©ry, the CEO, to begin today's conference



Pascal JuÃ©ry - AGFA Gevaert NV - President & CEO



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning to everyone. I'm sitting and sitting in a home in mozzarella actually with my colleague Viviane Dictus, our Investor Relationship per person and with my executive committee colleagues as we learn and Johan's pay term, unfortunately, Dirk De Man, our CFO cannot be with us today is suffering from a health issue that that means he cannot be with us today back in a few weeks.



Okay. So I and Viviane will ensure I would say the presentation today. So time to come back and wrap up on the year '23, and we're going to walk you through the or the elements of the results of the group. So clearly, the airline is a very strong increase in EBITDA of 52% in year.



