Q4 2023 E ON SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Iris Eveleigh -



Good morning, everyone. Dear analysts, the investors, a warm welcome from my side to our Full Year 2023 Results Call. I'm here with Leo and Marc, who will present our results to you. As always, we will leave enough room for your questions afterwards. And also, as always, please stick to the 2 questions through each.



With that, I hand over to you, Leo.



Leonhard Birnbaum - E.ON SE - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Yes. Thanks, Iris. Good morning also from my side. I am here with Marc. Today, he's still my CFO, and he will remain that until the 1st of June, but I'm very proud before I get to the 2023 numbers and our revised outlook that also we have been able to very smoothly figure out a great succession for Patrick Lammers with Marc, who happily will take over the new challenges, which a new job we'll offer to him, but as I said, he will stay around for a few more months to come.



So where are we today? Maybe 2 words. Today, we are actually talking to you from our brand-new testing lab in Essen. So for once, we have actually