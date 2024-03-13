Q4 2023 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

SÃ¸ren Krogh Knudsen - Columbus A/S-President&CEO



Welcome to all of you on the webcast and the calling bridge. The on the call, Enbridge. My name is SÃ¸ren Krogh Knudsen, and I am the CEO of the Columbus and accompanied too today by Brian Iversen, our Group CFO.



And at today's call, we will be covering both the financial highlights for Q4 as well as the full year. We have a short strategy update, and we'll go into the guidance for 2024. So Brian will be covering the financial performance for Q4 in 2023 and the full year as well as a short update on our ESG numbers. And we'll end the presentation as always with a short Q&A session.



So let's go to slide 4 to begin. And yep we start with the financial highlights for 2023. And yeah, like most businesses we've been navigating a nervous market somewhat affected by, I would say, geopolitical turmoil and also some macroeconomic uncertainty resulting in slightly longer sales processes.



And I would say some, although moderately postponed the decisions and project