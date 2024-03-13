Full Year 2023 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Management



Thank you, and good morning or good afternoon. I'm going to present full-year 2023 results. I'm here with Corrado Farsetta, CFO of Medacta.



We have already presented our revenues, and we did quote again very good growth in terms of top line, close to 20% in constant currency and basically 17% reported. This growth was coupled with a very good margin production in terms of EBITDA. In fact, we managed to slightly beat our guidance in terms of constant currency EBITDA. And we, I think, clarified better with the graph in this slide how the FX effect have impacted EBITDA margin evolution, and we will go much more in detail in the next slides in details.

