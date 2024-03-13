Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Geoffroy d'Oultremont - Solvay SA - Senior IR Manager
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Solvay's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Geoffroy d'Oultremont, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today on our call with -- by Philippe Kehren, the CEO; and Alexandre Blum, the CFO of the company. This call is being recorded and will be accessible for replay on the Investor Relations section of Solvay's website later today.
I would like to remind you that the presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. The slides related to today's broadcast are also available on our website.
And with that, I'll turn the call over to Philippe.
Philippe Kehren - Solvay SA - CEO, Chairman of Executive Committee & Director
Thank you, Geoffroy, and good afternoon, everyone. It's my pleasure to be with you today for my first earnings call as the CEO of Solvay. It is already more than 3 months now since the spin-off of Syensqo, and I would like to begin the call by
Q4 2023 Solvay SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...