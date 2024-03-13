Q4 2023 Solvay SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Philippe Kehren - Solvay SA - CEO, Chairman of Executive Committee & Director



Thank you, Geoffroy, and good afternoon, everyone. It's my pleasure to be with you today for my first earnings call as the CEO of Solvay. It is already more than 3 months now since the spin-off of Syensqo, and I would like to begin the call by