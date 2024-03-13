Q4 2023 Sonae SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to semis Annual Results Conference Call for 2023. Besides myself and the Investor Relations team, we have on the call(inaudible) from red pixel. 2023 was a very positive year for Sone. Our net asset value reached an all-time high of EUR4.5 billion, an increase of 14% year-on-year. And although total shareholder return did not follow the same trend, given the evolution of our share price, we are confident that our track record of value creation will ultimately be recognized by capital markets.



During the year, we performed several value-accretive moves in our portfolio that we will discuss in a minute. Our overall operational and financial performance was very solid in a