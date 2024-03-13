Q4 2023 Information Services Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Jonathan Hackshaw - Information Services Corporation - IR



Thank you, Towanda, and good morning to everyone joining us today. Welcome to ISC's conference call for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



On the call today with me are Shawn Peters, President and CEO; and Bob Antochow, our Chief Financial Officer. This morning, Shawn will take you through some of the highlights for the year. Bob will then provide some financial and operating highlights for the year as well as speak to our outlook and guidance for 2024 before passing the call back over to Shawn for some closing remarks, including growth plan we announced today.



Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that we will only be summarizing results today. The company's financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR+ and are