Q4 2023 ProFrac Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Messina - ProFrac Holding Corp. - Director of Finance



(audio in progress) If you exclude the contribution of Flotek. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable consolidated and GAAP financial measures are included in the quarterly earnings press release, which can be found on the company's website.



And now I would like to turn the call over to ProFrac's Executive Chairman, Mr. Matt Wilks.



Matt Wilks - ProFrac Holding Corp. - Executive Chairman



Thanks, Michael, and good morning, everyone. After my prepared remarks Ladd And Mike, then we'll take a deeper dive into the performance of our subsidiaries, and Lance will provide additional insight into our financial performance.



While fourth quarter results were challenged, we continue to take strategic actions to better position pro frac for growth in 2024. And we are already seeing improved results in the first quarter despite the industry headwinds that persisted in the second half of 2023. We meaningfully grew free cash flow for the year to $293 million, an