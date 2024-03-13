Q4 2023 Cue Health Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Caroline Corner, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Caroline Corner - ICR Westwicke - Investor Relation



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cue's fourth-quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Ayub Khattak, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cue Health; and Aasim Javed, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, let me begin by reminding you that we may be making forward-looking statements, including statements related to the submission of any FDA applications and expectations around receiving clearance and authorization, expectations regarding production capacity, expectations related to the availability of our programs and testing volumes, the expected performance of our business, future financial results and guidance strategy, long-term growth and overall future prospects