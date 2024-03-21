Warren Mcdonald, the Chief Credit Officer of Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST, Financial), has sold 7,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.37 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $156,590. Business First Bancshares Inc, operating under the NASDAQ: BFST, is a financial institution that provides commercial and personal banking products to customers primarily in Louisiana. The company offers a range of services including loans, deposits, treasury management, and wealth solutions. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction follows a pattern of insider activity at the company, where there have been 15 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year. The insider transaction history suggests a mixed sentiment among insiders, with more instances of buying than selling in the past year. However, the recent sale by the Chief Credit Officer may draw attention from investors monitoring insider behaviors. On the valuation front, Business First Bancshares Inc's shares were trading at $22.37 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $567.476 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.61, which is below both the industry median of 9.29 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, with a GF Value of $24.45, indicating that Business First Bancshares Inc is Fairly Valued based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales as they may provide insights into an insider's perspective on the stock's valuation or company's future prospects. However, it is important to note that insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs or portfolio strategies and may not always indicate a bearish company outlook.

