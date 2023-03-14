Q4 2022 Wistron Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Howard Cao - Morgan Stanley - Analyst



Hi, good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Wistron's fourth-quarter result webcast. Wistron is the world's third-largest notebook ODM with a 20% notebook market share globally and a very strong server business that caters to both enterprise and cloud customers. My name is Howard Cao and I'm the coverage analyst here at Morgan Stanley.



We are very honored to have Mr. Simon Lin, Chairman of Wistron, Mr. Jeff Lin, CEO, and Mr. Stone Shih, CFO of Wistron here with us today. And we look forward to their insights and comments on the company as well as the market.



Wistron's management team will walk us through their fourth-quarter results and also provide some forward-looking commentary and after that we will open it up to questions. (Operator Instructions) With that, I would now like to turn it over to Wistron's management team for their prepared remarks. Thank you and please go ahead.



Simon Lin - Wistron Corporation - Chairman & CSO



Okay, thank you, Howard, and good evening everybody. I