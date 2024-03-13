Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the TC Transcontinental First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, March 13, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Yan Lapointe, Director, Investor Relations and Treasury. Mr. Lapointe, please go ahead.
Yan Lapointe - Transcontinental Inc - Director - Investor Relations
Thank you, Janet, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Transcontinental's First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Before we begin, please note that our quarterly report, including our MD&A, our financial statements and related notes as well as the slides supporting management's remarks are available on our website, ww.tc.tc under the Investor Relations section. A replay of this conference call will also be available on our website shortly after the call. Please note that this conference call is intended for the financial community.
Media are in listen-only mode and should contact Nathalie St-Jean, Senior Adviser, Corporate Communications, for more information.
Q1 2024 Transcontinental Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...