Q1 2021 Macromill Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020

Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you very much for watching this video presentation of Macromill for Fiscal Year 2021 first quarter results. I am Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, please allow us again to use the video format to present our first quarter results.



Here is today's agenda. First, I will summarize the first quarter, followed by Shimizu, CFO, to explain financial information. And then I will explain about Japan and the Korea Business Segment and Overseas Business Segment excluding Korea.



Please look at Page 3. The first quarter revenue was JPY 9.09 billion, down 8% year-on-year and down 9% in constant FX. Operating profit was JPY 680 million, down 44% year-on-year and down also 44% in constant FX. Both revenue and profit decreased. But compared to the fourth quarter last fiscal year, recovery in online and digital area has progressed, making revenue decline versus last fiscal year smaller. Also, consolidated operating profit has turned around. I believe we've