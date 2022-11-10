Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Shintaro Hashimoto
Macromill, Inc. - Executive Officer & Global CFO
* Toru Sasaki
Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
=====================
Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
Thank you for taking time be scheduled today to watch the video presentation of the first quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 of Macromill. I'm Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO.
This time, again, I'll provide you with an overview of our financial results in the form of a video presentation. I will start with a summary of the first quarter. And then Hashimoto, CFO, will present financial information. After that, I will give you an update on the status of the Japan and Korea Business segment as well as Overseas Business segment, excluding Korea.
Please turn to Page 3. The first quarter revenue
Q1 2023 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...