Q2 2023 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Shintaro Hashimoto

Macromill, Inc. - Executive Officer & Global CFO

* Toru Sasaki

Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



=====================

Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to view our presentation on Macromill financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year ending in June 2023. My name is Toru Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO.



We'd like to cover the following agenda today. First, I'll give a summary of the first half results, which will be followed by a presentation on the financials from our CFO, Mr. Hashimoto. After that, I'll update on the status of the Japan and Korea business and the Overseas ex-Korea business.



Please turn to Page 3. 3 months revenue for Q2 was JPY 15.73 billion, up 16% from last year and 12% on a constant