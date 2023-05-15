Q3 2023 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 15, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Shintaro Hashimoto

Macromill, Inc. - Executive Officer & Global CFO

* Toru Sasaki

Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



=====================

Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director



Thank you very much for watching the video presentation of the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 of Macromill. I am Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer, President and Global CEO. Today's agenda is that we have just made an important announcement regarding our overseas subsidiaries. So first, let me explain about it. After that, I will give an outline of the third quarter and update of our business. Lastly, the CFO, Mr. Hashimoto, will give the financial information.



Please look at Page 4. 100% of the shares of Siebold Intermediate BV and the consolidated subsidiary and intermediary holding company of