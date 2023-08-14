Aug 14, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 14, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Shintaro Hashimoto
Macromill, Inc. - Executive Officer & Global CFO
* Toru Sasaki
Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
=====================
Toru Sasaki - Macromill, Inc. - Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO & Director
Thank you for joining us. I'm Sasaki, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO. Today's agenda consists of 5 items. I will start with a summary of the fourth quarter and full year financial results, followed by our CFO, Hashimoto-san, presentation of the financial information for the same period. After that, I will review the current midterm business plan and explain the new midterm business plan. And finally, I will explain the guidance for the current fiscal year.
Please turn to Page 3. As announced in the previous earnings presentation, the sale of other overseas business to Toluna has been completed, and it has been deconsolidated as a
Full Year 2023 Macromill Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 14, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...