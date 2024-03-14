Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc Reports Revenue Growth and Net Income Gain in FY 2023

PLX Sees Regulatory Approvals and Commercial Progress Amidst Financial Growth

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Total revenue increased to $65.494 million in FY 2023 from $47.638 million in FY 2022.
  • Net Income: Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc reported a net income of $8.312 million for FY 2023, compared to a net loss of $14.927 million in FY 2022.
  • Regulatory Approvals: Received marketing authorizations for Elfabrio® in multiple regions including the US and EU.
  • Clinical Developments: Progress in clinical trials with PRX-115, with preliminary results expected in Q2 2024.
  • Financial Position: Cash and cash equivalents increased to $23.634 million at the end of FY 2023 from $17.111 million in FY 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share: Basic earnings per share was $0.12 for FY 2023, a significant improvement from a loss per share of $0.31 in FY 2022.
Article's Main Image

On March 14, 2024, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its innovative ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, has made significant strides in both financial performance and clinical development.

Company Overview

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins using its proprietary ProCellEx platform. The company has successfully developed taliglucerase alfa for Gaucher disease and is expanding its portfolio with treatments for Fabry disease and cystic fibrosis. Protalix's revenue streams primarily come from sales of BioManguinhos alfataliglicerase in Brazil and from its Amended Pfizer Agreement.

Fiscal Year 2023 Performance

The company's financial achievements in FY 2023 are noteworthy, with total revenue reaching $65.494 million, a substantial increase from the previous year's $47.638 million. This growth is attributed to the successful commercialization of Elfabrio®, which garnered $17.5 million in sales post-regulatory approval. The FDA's approval of Elfabrio also triggered a $20.0 million milestone payment from Chiesi, Protalix's commercial partner.

Protalix's net income for the year was $8.312 million, a remarkable turnaround from the net loss of $14.927 million in FY 2022. This positive shift is a testament to the company's effective management and strategic advancements. Basic earnings per share improved to $0.12, compared to a loss per share of $0.31 the previous year, reflecting the company's enhanced profitability.

Financial Statements Highlights

The balance sheet shows an increase in cash and cash equivalents to $23.634 million, up from $17.111 million in the prior year. Short-term bank deposits also grew significantly to $20.926 million. The company's total assets stood at $84.434 million at the end of FY 2023, compared to $55.787 million at the end of FY 2022.

On the liabilities side, current liabilities increased to $45.530 million, with the inclusion of convertible notes amounting to $20.251 million. The company's equity also saw a positive shift, moving from a capital deficiency of $10.640 million to a stockholders' equity of $33.569 million.

The income statement reflects the company's strong performance with an operating income of $10.460 million, compared to an operating loss of $13.014 million in FY 2022. Cost of goods sold and R&D expenses were managed effectively, contributing to the overall profitability.

Looking Ahead

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc's President and CEO, Dror Bashan, expressed optimism about the company's future, highlighting the approval of Elfabrio and the advancement of the pipeline, including PRX-115 for severe gout. The company anticipates publishing preliminary results from the PRX-115 trial in the second quarter of 2024.

With a solid financial foundation and a growing product pipeline, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc is well-positioned for continued growth and success in the biotechnology industry. The company's commitment to developing treatments for rare diseases and its strategic partnerships are set to create long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more detailed information, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc for further details.

