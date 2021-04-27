Q2 2021 Septeni Holdings Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Koki Sato - Septeni Holdings Co., Ltd. - Group Executive President, CEO & Representative Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Sato. Thank you for attending the earnings call of Septeni for Q2 of the fiscal year ending in September. I would like to start my presentation, which covers an overview of the consolidated financial results for the first half as well as for the second quarter of the fiscal year, an overview of each business segment and the revised earnings forecast and dividends forecast.



First of all, please refer to Page 4 of the handout, which shows highlights of the financial results for the 6-month period ended in March 2021. The company has achieved great results, with revenue exceeding the last year's level and non-GAAP operating profit doubling year-on-year. And as a result, we decided to revise the guidance for full year ending in September 2021.



As shown on the slide, revenue was JPY 10.642 billion, an increase of 20.9% over the previous year, and non-GAAP operating profit was JPY 2.378 billion, almost double the amount in the previous year.



