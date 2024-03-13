Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Bertrand Bodson - Keywords Studios PLC - CEO & Director
Hi, everyone, thank you for joining us for our full year 2023 results. Great to see many of you in the room, great have many of you as well on screen and particularly thank you as well to the ones who have been following us for very long time. I can see many familiar friends here as well and a warm welcome to the ones who are new to the story.
In terms of agenda, Rob and I have a pretty big agenda today. I'll start with a quick summary. Rob will come in to share the financial highlights. Well then go in strategy where I'm going to spend a little bit more time on a couple of topics, especially strategic partnerships and how we have been developing relationships more deeply with some of our clients. And I'll go long on some of the tech development that we've made.
We'll do a section on M&A, I think it's an important topic, we had a record year last year. I thought that it was worth showing a little bit more of what is under the hood of it before getting to outlook and then Q&A.
So in terms of 2023, we've had
Full Year 2023 Keywords Studios PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...