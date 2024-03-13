Full Year 2023 GYM Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

William Orr - GYM Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Well, good morning, and welcome to the full year results and strategy update for the Gym Group. Thank you for making time to join us in the room and on the dial-in. After the presentation, we'll take your questions in the room first and then questions from the webcast. Our CFO, Luke Tait, and I will be doing the presenting today. We're joined in the room by our founder, John Treharne and members of our executive committee.



For those I haven't met, I'm Will Orr, CEO of The Gym Group, and I joined on September 1, 2023. Bringing 30 years of experience in consumer businesses and in particular subscription business model. I've very much enjoyed the last six months learning about the business, the sector, a fantastic team and of course, our members. And I'm confident about our future and as a team, we're committed to delivering value for our members and of course, our shareholders.



Here's what we plan to cover today. I'll start with an overview before handing to Luke to share the 2023 financial results. I'll then provide a