UACJ Corp Structural Reform Presentation Transcript

Presentation

* Miyuki Ishihara

Miyuki Ishihara - UACJ Corporation - President & Representative Director



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to attend this briefing session today.



I am Miyuki Ishihara, President of UACJ Corporation, and I will talk about our plans to implement structural reforms. As we announced at the time of disclosing the company's first quarter financial results on August 1, management has been hammering out the specifics of these reforms for some time. And now I would like to explain them in some detail.



My presentation will be divided into 4 parts, as shown in the table of contents. To begin, I would like to talk about how the market and UACJ's situation have changed since the time when we originally formulated our midterm management plan.



Spanning from fiscal 2018 to 2020, our current midterm management plan