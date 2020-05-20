May 20, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 20, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Miyuki Ishihara
UACJ Corporation - President & Representative Director
=====================
Miyuki Ishihara - UACJ Corporation - President & Representative Director
[Interpreted] I would like to thank everyone for taking time to attend this briefing session today, especially now that the country is under a state of emergency. I am pleased to report on UACJ Corporation's financial results for fiscal 2019. The company's fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
My presentation will cover these topics in the order shown here. First of all, I will provide an overview of the company's consolidated financial results in fiscal 2019. Ordinary income amounted to JPY 3.8 billion in fiscal 2019, a decrease of JPY 2.4 billion year-on-year.
Before talking about that, however, I would like to point to the sales volume of the UACJ group's mainstay products during the fiscal year. The company's subsidiaries in Thailand and the United States, UACJ
Full Year 2020 UACJ Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 20, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...