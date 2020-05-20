Full Year 2020 UACJ Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 20, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Miyuki Ishihara

UACJ Corporation - President & Representative Director



=====================

Miyuki Ishihara - UACJ Corporation - President & Representative Director



[Interpreted] I would like to thank everyone for taking time to attend this briefing session today, especially now that the country is under a state of emergency. I am pleased to report on UACJ Corporation's financial results for fiscal 2019. The company's fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.



My presentation will cover these topics in the order shown here. First of all, I will provide an overview of the company's consolidated financial results in fiscal 2019. Ordinary income amounted to JPY 3.8 billion in fiscal 2019, a decrease of JPY 2.4 billion year-on-year.



Before talking about that, however, I would like to point to the sales volume of the UACJ group's mainstay products during the fiscal year. The company's subsidiaries in Thailand and the United States, UACJ