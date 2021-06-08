UACJ Corp IR Day Transcript

Jun 08, 2021 / NTS GMT

Kouzo Okada - UACJ Corporation - General Manager of IR Department, Finance and Accounting Division



It is time. So we would like to begin the explanatory meeting. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend the UACJ IR Day. During this meeting, we will use the material posted on our website. Please look at our website if you have not prepared the material in front of you.



I am Kouzo Okada, General Manager of the IR department, and I will be moderating the session. Information, including future projections, may be referred to during the explanation, but they are only our projections at this point. Please note that the actual results may materially differ from these projections due to various factors.



Now we would like to start today's program. President Ishihara, the floor is yours.



Miyuki Ishihara - UACJ Corporation - President & Representative Director



I am Ishihara. Good morning. Thank you for joining IR Day of UACJ despite your busy schedule.



It has been 3 years since I assumed the presidency. We have