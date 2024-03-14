Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
William Yue - Samsonite International S.A. - IR
Hi, good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for taking the time to join our 2023 annual results presentation. I'm William, Head of Investor Relations for Samsonite. And today, we have our CEO, Kyle Gendreau; and CFO, Reza Taleghani, to present our results. And on our CEO, Kyle, will begin with a few remarks. Thank you.
Kyle Gendreau - Samsonite International S.A. - Executive Director & CEO
Okay. Thanks, everyone. You can hear me right? Yeah, good. Thanks for coming. We're pretty excited to be here. It's been a little while since we've done actually an earnings release here in Hong Kong, but what a wonderful set of results to talk about.
So I'm going to give you a business update. Reza will give you a financial update like we normally do. And I will give you an outlook because everyone's here for outlook. I was reading a lot of the reports this morning. Everybody wants to understand where we are and what's cooking. We will talk about that, and then very happy to take questions at the end. So ready
Full Year 2023 Samsonite International SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...