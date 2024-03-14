Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

William Yue - Samsonite International S.A. - IR



Hi, good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for taking the time to join our 2023 annual results presentation. I'm William, Head of Investor Relations for Samsonite. And today, we have our CEO, Kyle Gendreau; and CFO, Reza Taleghani, to present our results. And on our CEO, Kyle, will begin with a few remarks. Thank you.



Kyle Gendreau - Samsonite International S.A. - Executive Director & CEO



Okay. Thanks, everyone. You can hear me right? Yeah, good. Thanks for coming. We're pretty excited to be here. It's been a little while since we've done actually an earnings release here in Hong Kong, but what a wonderful set of results to talk about.



So I'm going to give you a business update. Reza will give you a financial update like we normally do. And I will give you an outlook because everyone's here for outlook. I was reading a lot of the reports this morning. Everybody wants to understand where we are and what's cooking. We will talk about that, and then very happy to take questions at the end. So ready