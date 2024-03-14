Mar 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andile Kenneth Livuyo Fihla
Standard Bank Group Limited - Former CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking
* Arno Daehnke
Standard Bank Group Limited - Chief Finance & Value Management Officer, Financial Director and Executive Director
* Bill Blackie
Standard Bank Group Limited - CEO of Business & Commercial Banking
* Funeka Z. Montjane
Standard Bank Group Limited - CEO of Personal & Private Banking
* Sarah Rivett-Carnac
Standard Bank Group Limited - Head of IR
* Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala
Standard Bank Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Yuresh Maharaj
Liberty Holdings Limited - CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Charles L. Russell
SBG Securities (Proprietary) Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Chris Steward
Ninety One UK Limited -
Full Year 2023 Standard Bank Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...