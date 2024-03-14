Full Year 2023 RM PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Mark Cook - RM plc - CEO



Hello, and welcome to RM's full year results for 2023. My name is Mark Cook, Chief Executive Officer, and I'm joined by Simon Goodwin, Chief Financial Officer.



The agenda for today is split into three segments. Firstly, I will give an overview of the financial year. Then Simon will cover the financials in more detail. Finally, I will follow with an update on RM's new strategic focus.



FY23 was always earmarked to be a stabilization year, and it had some clear inherited challenges from both an IT and operational perspective. I'm very pleased to say that we have made excellent progress to stabilize the business, identify the strategic direction, and I have positive news to share related to customer awards that reinforces our new strategic investment.



FY23 was always going to be a critical year in terms of the Evo IT program and the knock-on impact to the consulting business. Decisive action was needed to avoid more costly budget overruns and further disruption to the overall business. As a result, we made the following decisions. We closed the loss-making