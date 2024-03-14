Q4 2023 Snam SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Francesca Pezzoli - Snam S.p.A. - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Snam Full Year 2023 Consolidated Results. Today's presentation will be hosted by our CEO, Stefano Venier; and by our CFO, Luca Passa. In the presentation, Stefano will provide an overview of the key highlights and achievements of the period. Luca will walk you through the financial performance, then back to Stefano for closing remarks and finally, the Q&A session.



And now I will hand over to Stefano.



Stefano Venier - Snam S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Thank you, Francesca, and good morning also on my side.



On full year 2023, we think we delivered solid results in a