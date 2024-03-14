Full Year 2023 Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



and welcome to Capital Limited full year 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to remind all participants that this call is being recorded. Questions will follow after the presentation.



I will now hand over to Peter Stokes, Chief Executive Officer, to start the presentation.



Peter Stokes - Capital Ltd - CEO



Thank you and good morning. Welcome to the Capital '23 results call. This year's been another great year for capital achieving growth for the fourth year in a row in what has been quite a challenging market. We continue to strengthen our portfolio across our three core businesses of drilling, mining, and the labs business in addition to the capital direct investments portfolio which has also improved during the year.



If I could just go to the next slide, please. This is the standard disclaimer.



If we could go to the next slide, please. Just a quick financial overview. Rick, our CFO, will also go through this in a lot more detail further down in the presentation.



A couple of areas just to pick out here. Revenue