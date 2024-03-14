Q4 2023 Weibo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Sandra Zhang - Weibo Corporation - Senior Manager of IR



Welcome to Weibo's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call.



Joining me today are Chief Executive Officer, Gaofei Wang; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fei Cao.



Before the management remarks, I would like to read you the Safe Harbor statement in connection with today's conference call. During today's conference call, we may make forward-looking